Coronavirus could become seasonal, warns Fauci

A senior US scientist said there is a very good chance the new coronavirus “will assume a seasonal nature” because it is unlikely to be under control globally.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said the virus is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet this year. That means the US could see the “beginning of a resurgence” during the next flu season.

Fauci says the prospect of a resurgence is the reason the US is working so hard to get its preparedness “better than it was.” He says that includes working to develop a vaccine and conducting clinical trials on therapeutic interventions.

Fauci also says states that don’t have stay-at-home orders are not putting the rest of the country at risk as much as they are putting themselves at risk.

Fauci spoke on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Last Update: 18:22 KSA 21:22 - GMT 18:22