Coronavirus death toll tops 70,000 globally, with majority in Europe

The new coronavirus has killed more than 70,000 people across the globe, the majority in Europe, according to an AFP tally Monday at 1100 GMT.



Out of a total of 70,009 killed in the pandemic, 50,215 are in Europe, according to figures compiled from official government data and the World Health Organization.

For all the latest coronavirus news visit our dedicated page



Italy is leading the global death toll with 15,877 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,055, the United States with 9,648 and France with 8,078.

Read more:



Spain to widen coronavirus tests as hopes rise for easing lockdown



Germany to put all arrivals in 14-day quarantine to combat coronavirus



Coronavirus: Thousands sign petition for chloroquine to be used against COVID-19

The US and Britain braced for what could be one of their bleakest weeks in memory Monday as the human and financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak mounted. But new deaths and infections appeared to be slowing in Italy, Spain and France, suggesting that lockdowns and social distancing are working.

Leaders cautioned, however, that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict social distancing measures and national lockdowns.

Markets were up about 3 percent in Paris and Frankfurt, and Tokyo jumped more than 4 per cent.

Last Update: 13:57 KSA 16:57 - GMT 13:57