UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU after coronavirus worsens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.”

Related: Which political leaders have been infected or killed by the coronavirus?

Britain’s constitution offers no clear answer to the question now on many Britons’ minds: what happens if Prime Minister Boris Johnson, undergoing tests in hospital after persistent symptoms of coronavirus, cannot continue to lead.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday in what his office said was a “precautionary step” after testing positive 10 days ago and still suffering from a high temperature. He remains in charge of the government, his office said.

Watch: The #coronavirus has affected people all across the world, including members of the political elite. Find out which political leaders and government officials are the latest to be infected here.https://t.co/UzjbkG4Nis pic.twitter.com/DuxJj129dP — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 6, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK’s plan B if ‘Team Johnson’ is incapacitated? Answer is unclear

British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms

Why is coronavirus killing more men than women?

Last Update: 20:09 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09