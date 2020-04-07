Austria is preparing for a “resurrection” the day after Easter by reopening some shops in an initial loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, the first European country to outline such plans.
The Alpine and largely Catholic nation was broadly shut down three weeks ago, with schools, bars, restaurants, theatres, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public has been told to stay at home and work from there if possible.
The lockdown has helped reduce the daily increase in infections to 1.6 percent, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said. The number of people in hospital has stabilized. There have been 12,206 cases and 220 deaths so far in Austria.
“We reacted faster and more restrictively than in other countries and could therefore avoid the worst. But this fast and restrictive reaction now also gives us the possibility to come out of this crisis more quickly,” Kurz, a conservative who governs with the left-wing Greens, told a news conference.
Austria eyes Easter ‘resurrection’ as it loosens coronavirus lockdown at shops
Austria is preparing for a “resurrection” the day after Easter by reopening some shops in an initial loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, the first European country to outline such plans.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 75167 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in several cities, including Riyadh
- 7944 Views Coronavirus: Death toll in Saudi Arabia rises to 38, total cases reach 2,523
- 6253 Views Iranian MP: Iran military did well in downing Ukrainian plane
- 2348 Views Coronavirus: Dubai approves permits for dog walking
- 2155 Views Coronavirus: Youngest Saudi patient recovered, moved back home
- 2119 Views Coronavirus: Can it spread through air conditioning?
- 75167 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in several cities, including Riyadh
- 72240 Views South Korea conquered coronavirus without a lockdown: a model to follow?
- 31416 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia enforces 24-hour daily curfew in Mecca, Medina
- 14880 Views Coronavirus: Dubai announces two-week 24-hour curfew as disinfection continues
- 14059 Views Philippine ambassador to Lebanon dies of coronavirus in Beirut
- 13175 Views Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rise to 2,402 with 34 fatalities