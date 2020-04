The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care on oxygen but without the need for a ventilator and does not have pneumonia, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Raab has said he is “confident” that the prime minister will recover from coronavirus, describing him as a “fighter”.

Raab said Mr Johnson remained in “good spirits” and was breathing without assistance.

The Queen has sent a message to Mr Johnson's family and pregnant partner, saying they are in her thoughts.

Downing Street said at lunchtime on Tuesday that Johnson was “stable” overnight and remains “in good spirits”, despite his admission to intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital in London on Monday evening.

