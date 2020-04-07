Coronavirus: Japan PM Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency for one month

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on Tuesday a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country over a spike in coronavirus cases.

“As I decided that a situation feared to gravely affect people’s lives and the economy has occurred ... I am declaring a state of emergency,” Abe said.

The measure falls short of the strict lockdowns seen in other parts of the world but empowers local governors to urge people to stay inside and to call for businesses to close.

Last Update: 09:13 KSA 12:13 - GMT 09:13