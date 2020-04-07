France’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 10,000

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the US, while the rate of increase of fatalities is up for the second day running.
A French soldier, wearing a protective face mask, stands next to tents at a miitary field hospital near Mulhouse hospital as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. (Reuters)
