France’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 10,000

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the US, while the rate of increase of fatalities is up for the second day running.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals had risen by 9 percent in a day to a cumulative total of 7,091, versus 10 percent on Monday.

A French soldier, wearing a protective face mask, stands next to tents at a miitary field hospital near Mulhouse hospital as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. (Reuters)

But he added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 10,328 from 8,911 on Monday, a rise of 16 percent, versus 10 percent Monday and 7 percent Sunday.

Last Update: 17:48 KSA 20:48 - GMT 17:48