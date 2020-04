New York state has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, adding though that hospitalizations appeared to be “plateauing.”

Cuomo said 731 people succumbed to the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 5,489. The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday.

Last Update: 15:34 KSA 18:34 - GMT 15:34