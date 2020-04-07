President Trump offers $225 mln in foreign assistance

The Trump administration announced an additional $225 million in foreign assistance to help countries around the world combat the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to nearly half a billion dollars.

The new assistance won’t include personal protective equipment due to the high domestic demand for such supplies in the US.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was intended to help foreign nations boost their response to the COVID-19 virus.

He said the money would be for diagnosis, prevention and control, and bolstering national health systems. It could also prepare laboratories to deal with testing and train medical workers.

Last month, the US announced $274 million in coronavirus prevention and treatment assistance to 64 countries.

