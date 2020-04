Britain on Tuesday reported a record 786 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, following two days of falling figures.

“As of 5pm on 6 April, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 6,159 have sadly died,” the health ministry tweeted, up from 5,373 on Monday.

People wearing protective facemasks queue outside Sainsbury's supermarket in Streatham, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Last Update: 15:55 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55