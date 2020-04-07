NEWS
US President Trump blasts WHO, calls organization ‘China centric’

US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 07 April 2020
US President Donald Trump criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, saying the organization is “very China centric” and "really blew it" in a post on Twitter.

Trump added that it was fortunate he rejected the WHO recommendation to keep US borders open to China in the beginning stages of the pandemic.

