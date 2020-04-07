US President Trump blasts WHO, calls organization ‘China centric’

US President Donald Trump criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, saying the organization is “very China centric” and "really blew it" in a post on Twitter.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Trump added that it was fortunate he rejected the WHO recommendation to keep US borders open to China in the beginning stages of the pandemic.

