Coronavirus: Pentagon chief accepts acting Navy Secretary’s resignation

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that he had accepted Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s resignation.
“This morning I accepted Secretary Modly’s resignation. He resigned on his own accord, putting the Navy and the Sailors above self so that the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and the Navy, as an institution, can move forward,” Esper said in a statement.
Modly came under fire for his handling of a crisis involving the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.
