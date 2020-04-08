Joe Biden urges Sanders’ supporters to join his campaign

Democrat Joe Biden urged voters backing his former rival Bernie Sanders to join his campaign Wednesday after the leftist senator withdrew from the primary race, leaving Biden the presumptive nominee.

“I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country,” Biden said in a statement addressed to Sanders and his supporters.

“I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You’re needed.”

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate, South Carolina, US, February 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Sanders, a democratic socialist who had promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, acknowledged he no longer had a viable path to the nomination and promised to work with Biden to take on Trump.



But he said he would stay on the ballot in future primaries and continue to gather delegates in order to push the Democratic platform toward his populist anti-corporate agenda, including a government-run healthcare system and tax hikes for the rich.



"Then together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history," he said in a livestreamed speech to supporters from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.

Read more:

Coronavirus disrupts White House race as Sanders, Biden cancel rallies

Trump choice for coronavirus fund watchdog not independent enough, say Democrats

Coronavirus: Which countries will re-open first?

Last Update: 17:13 KSA 20:13 - GMT 17:13