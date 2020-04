The United States on Wednesday surpassed 400,000 novel coronavirus cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has now claimed the lives of at least 12,936 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 401,116, by the Baltimore-based school's count.

The 300,000-case milestone was passed on Saturday.

In the state of New York alone, a record of 779 coronavirus deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase to date, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

