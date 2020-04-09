Coronavirus: Three hospitals in India’s Mumbai close to new patients

At least three private hospitals in India's financial capital Mumbai have shut their doors to new patients on concerns of health workers getting exposed to the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.
Around 70 medical staff were isolated at south Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital and were awaiting their test results for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
Staff became exposed to a patient complaining of stomach pain whom they treated with routine protective gear until he tested positive for the disease days later, according to Maharashtra state's United Nurses Association.
The 200-bed Bhatia hospital had "specifically identified all the staff that may have come directly or indirectly in contact with the positive patients," it said in a statement to Reuters.
It was not immediately clear how many patients were inside the hospital.
Mumbai has become India's coronavirus hotspot where 775 people have so far tested positive, making it the worst hit region in the country. India has so far recorded 5,865 cases of coronavirus, including 169 deaths.
