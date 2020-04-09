NEWS
WORLD

Coronavirus has killed 100 doctors in Italy: Medics

Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. (Reuters)
AFP, Rome Thursday 09 April 2020
Text size A A A

One hundred Italian doctors have died of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, Italy’s FNOMCeO health association said on Thursday.

“The number of doctors who have died because of COVID-19 is 100 -- perhaps even 101 at the moment, unfortunately,” a FNOMCeO spokesman told AFP.

The toll includes retired doctors the government began calling in a month ago to help fight a coronavirus that has officially claimed a world-topping 17,669 lives in Italy.

Medical personnel wearing protective face masks is seen inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Medical personnel wearing protective face masks is seen inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Italian media reports estimate that 30 nurses and nursing assistance have also died of COVID-19.

“We can longer allow our doctors, our health workers, to be sent to fight without any protection against the virus,” FNOMCeO president Filippo Anelli said on the association’s website.

“It is an unfair fight.”

Rome’s ISS public health institute estimates that 10 percent of those infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy work in health care.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Number of intensive care patients in Italy drops for first time

Coronavirus: Italian nurses, doctors share images of bruises from hours spent in ICUs

Coronavirus: Italy’s ‘youngest patient’ two-month-old baby recovers, says media

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 13:58 KSA 16:58 - GMT 13:58

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top