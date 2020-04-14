If Trump ordered New York to reopen ‘I wouldn’t do it’: NY Governor Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he would not abide by any order that President Donald Trump gave to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn’t do it,” Cuomo said in an interview with CNN.

Trump said on Monday he believed the president has “total authority” over states in the US coronavirus response, a stance that is not supported by the Constitution and was immediately rejected by legal experts and some governors.

The downtown New York City skyline looms over pedestrians wearing masks due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP)

As reported coronavirus deaths passed 10,000 in New York on Monday, Cuomo declared the “worst is over if we can continue to be smart.”

New York saw a few positive signs even as it reached another bleak milestone. It marked the first time in a week that the daily toll dipped below 700.

Almost 2,000 people were newly hospitalized with the virus Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalized has flattened to just under 19,000.

“This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer,” Cuomo said Monday.

