Europe coronavirus cases almost at 1 million, coming weeks ‘critical,’ warns WHO

Europe is currently in the eye of the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of cases nearing a million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European regional director said on Thursday.
People wearing protective face masks walk in the gardens of the Montmartre's Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France on March 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Healthcare workers dealing with the new coronavirus crisis look through the windows of the University Hospital in Coruna, northwestern Spain, on March 26, 2020. (AFP)
Last Update: 12:11 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11