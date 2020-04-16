Europe coronavirus cases almost at 1 million, coming weeks ‘critical,’ warns WHO

Europe is currently in the eye of the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of cases nearing a million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European regional director said on Thursday.

“Case numbers across the region continue to climb. In the past 10 days, the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled to close to 1 million,” the WHO’s Hans Kluge told reporters in an online briefing.

People wearing protective face masks walk in the gardens of the Montmartre's Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France on March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

This meant that about 50 percent of the global burden of COVID-19 was in Europe, Kluge said. More than 84,000 people in Europe had died in the epidemic, he said.

“The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region,” Kluge said.

While some countries were entering a period where they may be able to ease restrictions gradually, “there is no fast track back to normal.”

Healthcare workers dealing with the new coronavirus crisis look through the windows of the University Hospital in Coruna, northwestern Spain, on March 26, 2020. (AFP)

Read more:

Italy’s coronavirus death toll nears 20,000

Libyan health facilities under attack as coronavirus threat looms

Coronavirus: France reports fall in daily deaths, toll tops 13,832

Last Update: 12:11 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11