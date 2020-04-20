At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada’s Nova Scotia province: Police

Canadian police said at least 10 people were killed after a 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the province of Nova Scotia.

The man was identified as Gabriel Wortman. He was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax. Police later announced that he had died.

“In excess of 10 people have been killed,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said. "We believe it to be one person who is responsible for all the killings and that he alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides.”

Brian Sauvé, President of National Police Federation union, said a police officer was among those killed in a shooting and another was injured.

A view of the command post for Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after the search for Gabriel Wortman, who they describe as a shooter of multiple victims, in Great Village, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Reuters)

Police have not provided a motive for the attack. By late morning, there were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene. Yellow police tape surrounded the gas pumps, and a large silver-colored SUV was being investigated by police.

The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements.

Several building fires were reported by residents as well, but police didn’t immediately confirm details.

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia," Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. “This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

