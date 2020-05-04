Widow of German ISIS rapper goes on trial

A German-Tunisian woman who married a German rapper-turned-ISIS fighter and who kept a child slave in Syria went on trial on Monday.



The woman, named as 35-year-old Omaima M., faces a slew of charges including membership of a foreign extremist group, human trafficking and crimes against humanity.



She appeared before the higher regional court in Hamburg dressed in a blue blazer, using a magazine to cover her face from photographers.



Read more: ISIS militants kill 10 in coordinated attack: Iraq officials



Omaima M. is widely known in Germany for having been the wife of the late German-Ghanaian rapper and ISIS extremist Denis Cuspert, who went by the stage name Deso Dogg.



Prosecutors said Omaima A. had travelled to Syria in January 2015 with her three children to join her first husband and their father, Nadar H., in Syria.



She lived under ISIS rules, raising her children following the group's doctrines, and receiving monthly financial help from the militant outfit, prosecutors said.



Read more: Driver who rammed car into Paris police swore allegiance to ISIS: Prosecutors



Between spring and summer 2015, Omaima A. allegedly held a 13-year-old Yazidi girl as a slave.



She married the rapper Denis Cuspert after her first husband was killed in an air raid in Kobane, according to prosecutors.



Cuspert was one of the most notorious Western fighters for ISIS, having appeared in several propaganda videos including one that apparently showed him with a man's severed head.



Omaima M. subsequently left Cuspert and returned to Germany pregnant with their child, as well as her three other children, in 2016.



Cuspert was killed in an airstrike in Syria in 2018.



Read more: Three wounded in ISIS attack on Iraqi intelligence bureau: Officials



According to German media, Omaima A. quietly slipped back into German society after her return to Europe, working as an event manager and interpreter.



But a Lebanese journalist broke her story last year, sparking outrage in Germany over why she had not faced prosecution back in her home country.



Omaima M. was arrested in Hamburg last September.



Read more:



Five suspected ISIS terror cell members arrested in Germany: Prosecutor



ISIS kills 18 regime fighters in Syria: Report



ISIS issues travel warning to coronavirus-hit countries

Last Update: 13:20 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20