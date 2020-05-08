Fight breaks out in Hong Kong parliament: Witnesses

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong’s legislature on Friday in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.



Lawmakers shouted and pushed one another at the legislative council meeting. Pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffled with pro-democracy lawmakers, several clashing with guards seeking to

eject a pro-Beijing lawmaker who attempted to chair the meeting in a move that democrats said violated procedure.



Beijing has accused the former British colony’s pro-democracy lawmakers of “malicious” filibustering to prevent some proposed bills from going to a final vote.

Last Update: 07:13 KSA 10:13 - GMT 07:13