NEWS
WORLD

Fight breaks out in Hong Kong parliament: Witnesses

Controversial Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Friday 08 May 2020
Text size A A A

Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong’s legislature on Friday in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lawmakers shouted and pushed one another at the legislative council meeting. Pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffled with pro-democracy lawmakers, several clashing with guards seeking to
eject a pro-Beijing lawmaker who attempted to chair the meeting in a move that democrats said violated procedure.

Beijing has accused the former British colony’s pro-democracy lawmakers of “malicious” filibustering to prevent some proposed bills from going to a final vote.

Read more:

US, UK condemn arrests of democracy advocates in Hong Kong

Life after coronavirus: Five things that may never go back to normal

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 07:13 KSA 10:13 - GMT 07:13

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top