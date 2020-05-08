NEWS
Pompeo to visit Israel to meet coalition government, says State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing at the State Department, in Washington. (File photo: AP)
N. P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English Friday 08 May 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be resuming travel, to visit Israel on May 13, according to an official statement by the US State Department on Friday.

Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz in Jerusalem to discuss American and Israeli efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence.

“The US commitment to Israel has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership. The United States and Israel will face threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together. In challenging times, we stand by our friends, and our friends stand by us,” the statement said.

Last Update: 16:51 KSA 19:51 - GMT 16:51

