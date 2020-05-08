Pompeo to visit Israel to meet coalition government, says State Department

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be resuming travel, to visit Israel on May 13, according to an official statement by the US State Department on Friday.
Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz in Jerusalem to discuss American and Israeli efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence.
Read more: Sinai peacekeeper cutback plan has Israel worried, to discuss with US
“The US commitment to Israel has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership. The United States and Israel will face threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together. In challenging times, we stand by our friends, and our friends stand by us,” the statement said.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 16:51 KSA 19:51 - GMT 16:51