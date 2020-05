Spanish police have arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to ISIS who was believed to have been planning a militant attack.



The Guardia Civil force said it had arrested the man, described as deeply radicalized, after a joint investigation with security forces in Morocco and the United States.



“The suspect intended to carry out a terrorist act, the details of which are unknown,” police said in a statement on Friday.

