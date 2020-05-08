Taliban kills Afghan provincial police chief in roadside bomb attack

Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgents killed a provincial police chief and two others in a roadside bomb attack, the local governor said on Friday, in the latest violence hindering a US-brokered peace process.



The blast took place late on Thursday in the southeasternprovince of Khost, killing police chief Sayed Ahmad Babazai, his secretary and another officer, as well as wounding another person, said governor Halim Fidai in a statement.



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter the militants claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United States, which ousted the Taliban from power in2001 and wants to withdraw its forces and broker peace talks with the Afghan government, condemned the attack via its Embassyin Kabul.



Since signing the deal with Washington in late February that paves the way for a US troop withdrawal, the emboldenedTaliban have mounted thousands of attacks and inflicted heavycasualties on Afghan security forces who now have less American support.

