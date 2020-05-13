Bus crashes into a bus station in German city of Hamburg

A bus crashed into the glass facade at the Bergedorf station in Hamburg on Wednesday, according to local media reports in Germany, adding that there were no passengers inside the bus while the driver was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
The bus was heading toward Hamburg-Holstein station when the bus driver broke to the right and drove through the glass façade above an area holding two escalators, according to fire spokesman Jan Ole Unger who spoke to Der Spiegel newspaper.
“We were very lucky,” said Unger.
The escalators below where the bus crashed through the glass facade had previously been blocked for maintenance.
No further information has been given regarding the exact cause of the accident.
Hamburg fire department personnel were called to the scene to secure the bus from slipping further.
The bus also narrowly missed one passerby who was injured by the broken glass fragments, according to the Tagesschau show of German public-service television network ARD.
