France condemns Iran sentencing of French academic, demands release

France on Saturday condemned the sentencing of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah in Iran and demanded her immediate release.
“This sentencing is not based on any serious element or fact and is thus a political decision,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We are urging Iranian authorities to immediately release Mrs. Adelkhah.”
Iran has sentenced Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer said earlier on Saturday.
Last Update: 12:34 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34