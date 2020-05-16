NEWS
Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested near Paris: French justice ministry

Readers look at a newspaper June 12, 2002 in Nairobi carrying the photograph of Rwandan Felicien Kabuga wanted by the United States. The United States published a wanted photograph in Kenyan newspapers of the businessman accused of helping finance the 1994 killings in Rwanda. (Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Saturday 16 May 2020
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.

Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement.

French gendarmes arrested him at 0530 GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.

Kabuga is Rwanda’s most-wanted man and the United States has put a $5 million bounty on his head.

A Hutu businessman, he is accused of funding the militias that massacred some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over a span of 100 days in 1994.

The arrest paves the way for bringing the fugitive in front of the Paris Appeal Court and later to the International Court in The Hague.

Last Update: 12:02 KSA 15:02 - GMT 12:02

