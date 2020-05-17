Trump says Obama administration ‘most corrupt, incompetent’ in US history

US President Donald Trump described the administration of Barack Obama as the most “corrupt and incompetent in US history,” adding that the former president and his vice president Joe Biden were the reasons he is currently in the White House.
The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020
Last Update: 19:47 KSA 22:47 - GMT 19:47