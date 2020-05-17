Trump says Obama administration ‘most corrupt, incompetent’ in US history

US President Donald Trump described the administration of Barack Obama as the most “corrupt and incompetent in US history,” adding that the former president and his vice president Joe Biden were the reasons he is currently in the White House.

“The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!!,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Trump’s tweet comes a day after former president Obama blasted US leaders overseeing the nation’s response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

(With agencies)

Read more:

Arab American congressman abandons presidential run citing COVID-19 obstacles

US House narrowly passes $3 trln coronavirus aid bill opposed by President Trump

US President Trump is looking into offering a coronavirus vaccine free of charge

Last Update: 19:47 KSA 22:47 - GMT 19:47