US 2016 election review not expected to lead to Obama, Biden criminal charges: AG

Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, in Washington. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Monday 18 May 2020
US Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBI’s handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal charges for former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said, referring to federal prosecutor John Durham, who is reviewing the origins of the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference. “Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime.”

President Donald Trump in recent weeks has repeatedly referred to a scandal he calls “Obamagate,” saying without evidence that Obama was tied to “The biggest political crime in American history, by far!”

