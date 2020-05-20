As Cyclone Amphan nears, heavy rains lash India’s two eastern states, Bangladesh

Heavy rains and winds lashed two eastern Indian states and parts of Bangladesh hours before a powerful cyclone made landfall on Wednesday, with rescue teams evacuating millions of villagers to higher ground in an operation complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh’s disaster management officials said they were working on awar footing to evacuate about two million people from coastal areas as Cyclone Amphan approached from the Bay of Bengal.
The weather department in India said Amphan was likely to weaken into an extreme severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast near West Bengal state or Bangladesh by noon local time (0630 GMT).
An Indian federal home ministry official said West Bengal and neighboring Odisha state were struggling to house thousands of evacuees as existing shelters were being used as coronavirus quarantine centers.
