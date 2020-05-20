Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 323,000

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 323,370 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 4,910,110 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,813,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths overall with 91,938 from 1,528,661 cases. At least 289,392 people have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll overall, with 35,341 deaths from 248,818 cases. It is followed by Italy with 32,169 deaths and 226,699 cases, France with 28,022 deaths and 180,809 infections and Spain with 27,778 fatalities for 232,037 cases.

France revised down its toll on Tuesday after changing the way it recorded nursing-home fatalities.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,965 cases. It has 78,244 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 168,725 deaths from 1,938,946 cases, the United States and Canada have 97,949 deaths and 1,607,773 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 32,386 deaths and 578,921 cases, Asia has 12,879 deaths and 384,874 cases, the Middle East has 8,384 deaths and 299,734 cases, Africa has 2,919 deaths from 91,443 cases, and Oceania 128 deaths from 8,426 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

