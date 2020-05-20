Taiwan president refuses China's 'one country, two systems' proposal

Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for "one country, two systems", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday after being inagurated for her second and final term in office.
"Here, I want to reiterate the words 'peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue'. We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of 'one country, two systems' to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle," she said in a speech.
China uses this system, which is supposed to guarantee a high degree of autonomy, to run the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It has offered it to Chinese-claimed Taiwan too, though all major Taiwanese parties have rejected it.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a campaign rally in Taoyuan, Taiwan January 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Taipei
