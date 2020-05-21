Documents reveal China’s extradition request for Uighur in Turkey who fled Xinjiang

The Chinese government issued an extradition request for a Uighur who fled to Turkey and have accused him of creating a pro-ISIS website and participating in a terrorist organization, documents obtained by news website Axios showed.

Enver Turdi fled Xinjiang in 2014, a northwestern region of China where millions of Muslims are forced into concentration camps for reasons as simple as wearing a veil or growing a beard.

Turdi had previously worked from Xinjiang with Uighur organizations abroad to pass along information detailing the Chinese government’s abuse towards the minority group before he fled amid fears of persecution.

However, in 2015 when the Chinese Embassy in Turkey refused to issue him a new passport, Turdi was unable to renew his temporary Turkish residency permit.

After being placed in a deportation facility for a year, authorities interrogated him and claimed that he was running a pro-ISIS website.

The documents reportedly authenticate that the Turkish government has been working alongside China to extradite Turdi.

They include the Chinese government’s extradition request with claims that he had created the website, Turkish translations of that request, and government documents from Turkey’s Ministry of Justice indicating that the request was accepted in 2017.

Hundreds of Uighurs have fled China in the past six years as the country continues to crackdown on Muslim minorities. But, with pressure from the Chinese government, many have been sent back.

More than 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other minorities are reportedly estimated to have been forced into concentration camps, which China calls “vocational education centers,” by the government, according to a BBC report.

China has repeatedly denied accusations of its mass detention of the ethnic minority and issued several statements saying that the only criteria for the arrests has been whether those arrested have committed unlawful acts.

