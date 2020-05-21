Shooter in custody, one injured after lockdown at US naval air station

A shooter at a naval air station in Texas has been “neutralized” and one member of the Navy’s security forces has been injured, the US Navy announced on Thursday.

The Naval Air Station Corpus Christi announced on Thursday morning it was "now in a lockdown status" due to an "active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate," in a post on Facebook.

The station said all gates to the base were closed and advised all on the base to follow lockdown procedures and stay indoors and away from windows.

This is not the first time the station has been placed on lockdown.

On December 11, the station went into lockdown for an hour and later announced a suspect had been taken into custody.

CNN reported at the time that someone had reported "hearing another person allegedly make statements that sounded threatening," according to a law enforcement source.

The station trains naval pilots and is home to the Corpus Christi Army Depot, which is the primary aviation depot maintenance for Department of Defense rotary wing aircraft.

- Developing

Last Update: 12:55 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55