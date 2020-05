The wreckage and debris of an Airbus plane lay amid destroyed houses after it crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday with 99 people on board.

At least one passenger has survived but many others are feared dead, officials said.

Debris lay scattered in the streets as ambulances rushed through chaotic crowds to try and find survivors.

Army and rescue services also rushed to the area, which appeared to be densely populated.

The Airbus A320 was flying from the eastern city of Lahore to Karachi in the south just as Pakistan was resuming domestic flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24.

