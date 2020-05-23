Pakistan plane crash leaves 97 dead, 2 survivors: Health ministry

Ninety-seven people were killed and two survived when a passenger plane crashed into homes in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi, health officials said Saturday.
Watch: Video shows the wreckage of crashed Pakistan Airlines flight #PK8303 lying amid destroyed and damaged houses in #Pakistan’s #Karachi city. At least 80 people were confirmed to have died in the crash while two others are believed to have survived.https://t.co/7Bjq01xfzj pic.twitter.com/S7PnU5qRav— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 22, 2020
SHOW MORE
Watch: Video shows rescue workers and soldiers combing through the crash site and debris of #PK8303 looking for survivors. The Pakistan International Airlines flight ploughed into buildings in a crowded Karachi neighborhood earlier today.https://t.co/7Bjq01xfzj pic.twitter.com/nfmRIOhOlh— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 22, 2020