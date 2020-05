North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities, state media KCNA said on Sunday.



"Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation," KCNA said.



Last Update: 22:32 KSA 01:32 - GMT 22:32