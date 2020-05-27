China-India border situation ‘stable and controllable now’: China FM spox

The situation on the China-India border is “overall stable and controllable now,” said China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a media briefing on Wednesday, according to Indian media outlets.

The comments come after tensions following China's expansion of its high-altitude airbase near Ladakh, the site of some recent border skirmishes with India.

“Satellite images show massive construction activity at a high-altitude Chinese air base, located just 200 kilometers away from the Pangong Lake, the site of the skirmish between forces of India and China on May 5 and May 6,” a report by India's NDTV said on Tuesday.

Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in clash involving fistfights and stone-throwing at a remote but strategically important mountain pass near Tibet, the Indian Army said.

“Aggressive behavior by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. It was stone-throwing and arguments that ended in a fistfight,” Indian Army Eastern Command spokesman Mandeep Hooda told AFP.

A general view of the Diskit monastery in the Nubra Valley in India’s Ladakh region near the Chinese border on July 12, 2017. (AFP)

