Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies

US President Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Wednesday 27 May 2020
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president's claims.

Trump, without offering any evidence, reiterated his accusations of political bias by such technology platforms in a pair of early morning posts on Twitter, saying: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

Last Update: 11:56 KSA 14:56 - GMT 11:56

