Two Russian jets intercept US drone in the Eastern Mediterranean: US Navy

Two Russian Su-35 aircraft intercepted a US Sixth Fleet drone over international waters in the Eastern Mediterranean in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner,” the US Navy said in a statement.

“On May 26, 2020, a U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft was flying in the Eastern Mediterranean over international waters and was intercepted by two Russian Su-35aircraft over a period of 65 minutes. The intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to the Russian pilots taking close station on each wing of the P-8A simultaneously, restricting the P-8A’s ability to safely maneuver,” the US Navy said.

The Us Navy said that the actions of the Russian Su-35 pilots were inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules, and jeopardized the safety of flight of both aircraft.

“While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible. We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA), the US Navy added.

The incident on Tuesday follows two others in April over the same international waters in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Navy added.

Last Update: 23:11 KSA 02:11 - GMT 23:11