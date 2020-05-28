Federal investigation into George Floyd death ‘top priority,’ says US Justice Dept

The US Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that it had made a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd a “top priority” and has assigned experienced prosecutors and investigators to the case.

Protests raged for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of Floyd, a black man who was seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died on Monday.

