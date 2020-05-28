NEWS
Federal investigation into George Floyd death ‘top priority,’ says US Justice Dept

Two men wear shirts stating Rest in Power George Floyd on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)
Reuters Thursday 28 May 2020
The US Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that it had made a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd a “top priority” and has assigned experienced prosecutors and investigators to the case.

Protests raged for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of Floyd, a black man who was seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died on Monday.

