Minneapolis imposes curfew amid violent protests over police killing of George Floyd

The Mayor of the US city of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, signed on Friday an emergency regulation imposing a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as violent protests sweep the city after the police killing of George Floyd.

George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck while the Floyd pleaded that he can’t breathe, sparked three days of violent protests in the city.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

The incident was caught on video, after a bystander filmed it. The cellphone footage showed Floyed repeatedly moaning and gasping while he pleaded to Chauvin, “Please, I can’t breathe.” After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and an autopsy found the combined impact of his being restrained by the police, underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death,” Reuters reported citing the charging document.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

If Chauvin is convicted of the murder charge, he will face up to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin, along with three other officers, were fired from the police department over Floyd's death.

Trump calls Floyd’s family

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with Floyd’s family, and described Floyd’s killing as a “terrible event.”

“It’s a terrible thing. We all saw what we saw… It should never be allowed to happen. We’re determined that justice be served,” Trump said during a press conference in the White House.

"I want to express our Nation's deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd." pic.twitter.com/eGRIJCiHUa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

Trump had tweeted earlier in the day, about the protests in Minneapolis, saying: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter hid the President’s tweet saying it “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.”

Hours after his “shooting starts” tweet, he posted another saying: “Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night - or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means.”

He added: “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

....It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

- With Reuters

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Minnesota governor expects ‘swift’ justice in case of police killing of George Floyd

Protesters clash with riot police in US over racially charged killing of George Floyd

Twitter hides Trump tweet for ‘glorifying violence’ amid escalating feud

Last Update: 23:08 KSA 02:08 - GMT 23:08