White House on lockdown amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd

The White House has been locked down, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd swept Washington, DC, Al Arabiya’s Washington correspondent reported on Friday.

Protestors held signs as they gathered outside the White House in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters hold up their hands during a demonstration outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 over the death of George Floyd. (AFP)

George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while the Floyd pleaded that he can’t breathe, sparked nationwide protests.

The incident was caught on video, after a bystander filmed it. The cellphone footage showed Floyed repeatedly moaning and gasping while he pleaded to Chauvin, “Please, I can’t breathe.” After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and an autopsy found the combined impact of his being restrained by the police, underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death,” Reuters reported citing the charging document.

If Chauvin is convicted of the murder charge, he will face up to 25 years in prison.

