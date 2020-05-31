Dallas man shown in viral video being severely beaten in stable condition: Police

A man who was severely beaten by a crowd of protesters in the Victoria Park area of Dallas has been hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said according to the Dallas Morning News.

Protesters badly beat a man Saturday night after he confronted them carrying a machete to “allegedly protect his neighborhood,” according to police Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

Brief videos of the confrontation posted on social media appear to show protesters throwing things at a man carrying a long object. He then raises it and chases one of them as someone is heard screaming. It is not clear from multiple videos whether the object he was carrying was in fact a machete.

Moments later, a group of people can be seen punching and kicking the man, before clearing away to leave him immobile and bleeding in the street.

Mitchell said the man is at a hospital in stable condition and the incident is under investigation.

Nations around the world have watched in horror at the five days of civil unrest in the United States following the death of a black man being detained by police.

George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

(With The Associated Press)

