Pompeo says US looking into welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday, in response to China’s push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony.

In remarks made to the American Enterprise Institute on Friday, Pompeo did not specify exactly how Washington would welcome people from Hong Kong and gave no details about immigration quotas or visas. He merely said: “We are taking a look at it.”

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but stopped short of calling an immediate end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Britain has said it was prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for almost 3 million Hong Kong residents.

Asked if the United States was considering the possibility to “welcome Hong Kong people to come here and bring their entrepreneurial creativity”, Pompeo, in the interview recorded on Friday said Washington was looking at it.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Read more:

‘I can’t breathe’: China spokesperson quotes George Floyd to US official on Hong Kong

US protests continue despite strict curfews in several cities

UK will not ‘turn blind eye’ to Hong Kong, will offer visa rights, says FM Raab

“We are considering it. I don’t know precisely how it will play out. The British have, as you know, a different relationship. A lot of these folks have British national passports. There’s a long history between Hong Kong and the United Kingdom; it’s very different. But we’re taking a look at it,” he said.

Last Update: 16:59 KSA 19:59 - GMT 16:59