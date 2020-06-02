NEWS
WORLD

Germany to discuss downgrading EU travel warning to guidelines: German FM

Customers wait in line after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown has been eased around the country and companies open some of its stores, in Munich, Germany, May 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin Tuesday 02 June 2020
Text size A A A

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German cabinet would on Wednesday discuss a resolution on downgrading the travel warnings currently in force for European Union countries and several other associated countries into softer guidelines.

“We are preparing a resolution for the cabinet tomorrow, which is still being agreed within the government,” Maas told reporters at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday.

“This week we want to start by turning the travel warning we have for the European Union and the associated countries into travel guidelines,” he added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Staycations, local travel to kickstart UAE and GCC tourism, says report

Air travel amid COVID-19: Emirates warns of coronavirus-related phishing email, scams

Coronavirus: Italy to open travel even as local officials fret over Lombardy

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 11:47 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top