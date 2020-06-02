New York City imposes 11 p.m. curfew after days of protests over Floyd’s death

New York City imposed an 11 p.m. curfew on Monday as the nation’s biggest city tried to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd’s death
New York is joining other cities around the country in imposing curfews after days of violence. Its curfew will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The limitation on 8.6 million people’s movements -- on top of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus -- came as the mayor and governor deplored the outbreaks of violence, but also criticized some police actions as fueling protesters’ rage about police brutality and racial injustice.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, had previously rejected imposing a curfew, as many other cities across the US have done to try to curb violence that erupted amid demonstrations following Floyd's May 25 death.
