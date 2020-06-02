Prime Minister Narendra Modi got an invitation from US President Donald Trump to attend the next Group of Seven summit, India’s ForeignAffairs Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over a telephone call, Modi told Trump that New Delhi would be happy to work with the United States and other countries to ensure the success of the next G7 summit, it said in a statement.
Trump said on Saturday he was postponing until September the summit that had been scheduled for late June in Camp David, the US president’s country retreat, and that he wanted to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting.
Trump conveyed his desire to expand participation beyond the members of the group of the world’s most advanced economies.
“In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G7 Summit to be held in USA,” the ministry said.
The leaders exchanged views on COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the India-China standoff at the border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organization, it added.
PM Modi gets Trump invite to attend G7 summit, says India’s foreign ministry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi got an invitation from US President Donald Trump to attend the next Group of Seven summit, India’s ForeignAffairs Ministry said on Tuesday.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 15539 Views Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened
- 6774 Views Dubai’s Bayut, Dubizzle owners, EMPG, OLX to merge, forming $1 bln unicorn start up
- 6011 Views Libyan National Army captures town as Turkey sends more Syrians to Libya: Report
- 5605 Views Coronavirus: Emirates may take four years to resume flying to previous destinations
- 4072 Views Urmia prisoners denied medical care amid coronavirus in Iran: Opposition group
- 2550 Views Coronavirus in water: Risk of transmission varies between pools, lakes, oceans
- 170541 Views Iranian girl, 13, beheaded by father in reported honor killing
- 163928 Views Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1
- 32594 Views Japan will only back Lebanon IMF bailout if it deports Carlos Ghosn: Nissan Lawyer
- 18704 Views Coronavirus: Sudan ex-President Omar al-Bashir in hospital with symptoms, says report
- 17664 Views Netflix documentary criticized for saying Saudi Arabia gained independence in 1932
- 15539 Views Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened