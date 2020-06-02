US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell resigns from post

The US ambassador to Germany has resigned from his post and the State Department after two years in the job.

Richard Grenell posted the news late Monday on his Instagram account, without indicating what he planned to do next.

While no reason was given for Grenell’s resignation, it has been widely speculated that he may join US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Trump named Grenell ambassador to Germany in April 2018. He quickly drew the ire of many in Germany with his outspoken views — often expressed via social media — though German officials largely held back criticism of their close ally’s envoy.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Berlin said that in keeping with normal practice, Deputy Chief of Mission Robin Quinville would become the charge d’affaires until a new ambassador is confirmed.

Quinville joined the US diplomatic service in 1988, with stations including Vienna, Brussels, Cyprus, London and Baghdad.

“The US Mission in Germany continues to work on the administration’s foreign policy priorities,” said embassy spokesman Joseph Giordono-Scholz.

Among Grenell’s top priorities was trying to get Germany to spend more on defense, in line with its NATO pledges, cracking down on Lebanese Hezbollah’s activity in Germany and opposing the construction of a pipeline bringing Russian natural gas to Germany.

Last Update: Tuesday, 02 June 2020 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00