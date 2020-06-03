NEWS
WORLD

UK police arrest driver after vehicle strikes two pedestrians

Aerials over London as lockdown measures continue to ease. (File photo)
Reuters Wednesday 03 June 2020
Text size A A A

British police arrested a man for driving offices on Wednesday after a car collided with two people near Sloane Square in central London.

“Cordons were put in place and buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the vehicle,” the Met police said in a statement. “A man was subsequently arrested for driving offences.”

The lawmaker for the area, Greg Hands, had previously tweeted that he was hearing a vehicle had mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records 2,171 new cases as total surpasses 90,000

Coronavirus: US government bans ‘White Eagle’ Texas shop for fake COVID-19 treatments

Dubai to allow malls, private businesses to operate at full capacity

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 16:49 - GMT 13:49

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top