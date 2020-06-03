UK police arrest driver after vehicle strikes two pedestrians

British police arrested a man for driving offices on Wednesday after a car collided with two people near Sloane Square in central London.



“Cordons were put in place and buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the vehicle,” the Met police said in a statement. “A man was subsequently arrested for driving offences.”



The lawmaker for the area, Greg Hands, had previously tweeted that he was hearing a vehicle had mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 16:49 - GMT 13:49